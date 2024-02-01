Child seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle near El Mirage Road and Vistancia

PEORIA, AZ. — A child was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in a neighborhood near El Mirage Road and Vistancia Boulevard in Peoria.

Police say the child was hit near the intersection of 125th Avenue and Gentle Rain Road Thursday afternoon.

It is currently unknown if speed or impairment are involved. The driver involved remained on the scene, according to police.

Gentle Rain Road will be closed between 125th and Skippers avenues while this incident is under investigation, officials say.

No further information is immediately available.