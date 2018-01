PEORIA, AZ - Fire officials are investigating after a family was exposed to carbon monoxide in Peoria.

Peoria fire said they responded to a home near 75th Avenue and Thunderbird Road on Thursday morning after a vehicle was left running in the garage overnight.

According to officials, the family was suffering effects of CO exposure. A 5-year-old was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Peoria fire said there were other children in the house, but they did not show any symptoms.

Crews found very elevated levels of CO in the house. Lower levels were found in bedrooms.