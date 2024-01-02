Apple watch detects crash prompting rescue of man near Lake Pleasant

LAKE PLEASANT, AZ — A man's Apple Watch detected a car crash leading to his rescue near Lake Pleasant recently.

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, dispatchers received a 9-1-1 alert text from the watch during the early morning hours of December 29. When deputies arrived, a vehicle was located rolled over on Castle Hot Springs Road northwest of Lake Pleasant.

The driver was not located in the immediate area, so a helicopter was dispatched as well as approximately 20 search and rescue volunteers.

After several hours, the man was located about five miles away and had been trying to find help after the crash. He suffered minor injuries and was eventually reunited with his family in Surprise.

Newer versions of Apple Watches are built to detect high-impact vehicle crashes and will ask you to confirm that you are OK if a crash is detected. If the user doesn't respond within 20 seconds, an emergency SOS call should be delivered. Details on what specific notification was given to responders from this man's watch were not immediately available.

What led up to the crash has not been released.