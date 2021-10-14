Watch
18-year-old 'accidentally' shot in chest by friend, Peoria officials say

83rd Avenue and Olive shooting
Posted at 9:50 AM, Oct 14, 2021
PEORIA, AZ — Officials are investigating after a teenager was allegedly shot by a friend in Peoria.

Emergency crews were called to a residence near 83rd and Olive avenues around 9 a.m. Thursday.

Peoria Fire officials say an 18-year-old was “accidentally shot” in the chest by a friend. The shooting reportedly occurred with a 9mm handgun, fire officials say.

Police did not immediately give information about the incident other than saying they were investigating the "accidental" shooting.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

