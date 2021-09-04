Pedestrian hit and killed Saturday on I-10 near Dysart Road

PHOENIX — A person is dead after getting hit by a vehicle on Interstate 10 near Dysart Road.

Just after midnight Saturday, Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were called to the area for reports of a crash.

When troopers arrived on scene they learned the crash involved a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity hasn't been released.

Multiple lanes were closed during the investigation but have since been reopened.

Details of why the person was on the interstate remains under investigation. It's unclear if the driver is facing any charges.