Watch Now
NewsWest Valley News

Actions

One person seriously injured after rollover crash on I-10 near Fairway Drive

152--14.jpeg
ADOT
152--14.jpeg
Posted at 9:48 PM, Oct 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-11 00:48:12-04

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle traveled over the guardrail and rolled on the I-10 near Fairway Drive, according to DPS.

Officials say a second vehicle involved is also off the road on the right shoulder.

I-10 eastbound is closed at Dysart Road due to the crash.

There is no estimated time to reopen.

No further information was immediately available.

It is unknown what caused the crash.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!