One person seriously injured after rollover crash on I-10 near Fairway Drive

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle traveled over the guardrail and rolled on the I-10 near Fairway Drive, according to DPS.

Officials say a second vehicle involved is also off the road on the right shoulder.

I-10 eastbound is closed at Dysart Road due to the crash.

There is no estimated time to reopen.

No further information was immediately available.

It is unknown what caused the crash.