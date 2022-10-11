One person seriously injured after rollover crash on I-10 near Fairway Drive

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle traveled over the guardrail and rolled on the I-10 near Fairway Drive, according to DPS.
Officials say a second vehicle involved is also off the road on the right shoulder.
I-10 eastbound is closed at Dysart Road due to the crash.
There is no estimated time to reopen.
No further information was immediately available.
It is unknown what caused the crash.
UPDATE: I-10 EB is closed due to the crash near Avondale Blvd. There's no estimated time to reopen the road.#Aztraffic #PHXtraffic https://t.co/pn16cuHGRZ— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 11, 2022