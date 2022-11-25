Watch Now
NewsWest Valley News

Actions

MCSO: Two adults found dead in vehicle near MC 85 and Cotton Lane

Believed to be an 'isolated incident', deputies say
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
police lights investigation tape AP
Posted at 12:01 PM, Nov 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-25 14:50:00-05

GOODYEAR, AZ — A portion of MC 85 in the West Valley is shut down Friday due to a death investigation, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says.

Around 9:20 a.m., deputies were called to check out a suspicious vehicle on the side of the road near MC 85 and Cotton Lane. Inside the vehicle, deputies found two adults who were dead.

“We do believe this is an isolated incident and there are no outstanding threats to the community,” MCSO told ABC15.

MC85 is shut down between Cotton Lane and Sarival Avenue for the investigation.

MCSO did not immediately disclose how the people died or whether the investigation was being investigated as a criminal act.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Is the next Bee champion in Arizona? Sign up today!