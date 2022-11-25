MCSO: Two adults found dead in vehicle near MC 85 and Cotton Lane

GOODYEAR, AZ — A portion of MC 85 in the West Valley is shut down Friday due to a death investigation, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says.

Around 9:20 a.m., deputies were called to check out a suspicious vehicle on the side of the road near MC 85 and Cotton Lane. Inside the vehicle, deputies found two adults who were dead.

“We do believe this is an isolated incident and there are no outstanding threats to the community,” MCSO told ABC15.

MC85 is shut down between Cotton Lane and Sarival Avenue for the investigation.

CLOSED: REACT is closing MC85 East and Westbound from Cotton Ln to Sarival Ave due to an incident. #phxtraffic #Goodyear — Maricopa County Department of Transportation (@MCDOTNews) November 25, 2022

MCSO did not immediately disclose how the people died or whether the investigation was being investigated as a criminal act.