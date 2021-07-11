Watch
NewsWest Valley News

Actions

MCSO searching for 'armed and dangerous' man following shooting involving deputy in Youngtown

items.[0].image.alt
MCSO
James Crespo III.png
Posted at 8:09 PM, Jul 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-10 23:12:17-04

YOUNGTOWN, AZ — Authorities are searching for a man involved in a shooting with a Maricopa County Sheriff's Department Saturday.

MCSO deputies responded to a call near 113rd and Tennessee avenues at around 1:30 p.m.

Deputies say 46-year-old James Crespo III fled the scene after shots were fired.

No deputies were injured in this incident and Crespo is still outstanding.

Crespo is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any knowledge on his whereabouts, call 911.

Further information surrounding this incident has not been released.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Phoenix Rising vs. Charlotte Independence today on CW61, streaming on ABC15 app