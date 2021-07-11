MCSO searching for 'armed and dangerous' man following shooting involving deputy in Youngtown

YOUNGTOWN, AZ — Authorities are searching for a man involved in a shooting with a Maricopa County Sheriff's Department Saturday.

MCSO deputies responded to a call near 113rd and Tennessee avenues at around 1:30 p.m.

Deputies say 46-year-old James Crespo III fled the scene after shots were fired.

No deputies were injured in this incident and Crespo is still outstanding.

Crespo is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any knowledge on his whereabouts, call 911.

Further information surrounding this incident has not been released.