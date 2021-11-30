Maricopa County warns of siren test near generating station in Tonopah

TONOPAH, AZ — Maricopa County officials are warning residents near the Palo Verde Generating Station in Tonopah of a scheduled siren test Wednesday.

Officials will be testing the outdoor warning sirens located within a 10-mile radius of the power plant, along with testing its wireless emergency alerts (WEA).

The test will have the sirens activate at 12 p.m. and again at 12:30 p.m. for about three minutes each time.

Additionally, the WEA will also be tested once at 12:15 p.m. and will have an expected message that will say:

"THIS IS A TEST OF MARICOPA COUNTY WIRELESS EMERGENCY ALERT SYSTEM. NO ACTION IS REQUIRED".

People will be stationed at each of the 70 sirens and will be reporting siren activations and wireless alert notifications to emergency managers after the test, county officials said.

The WEA system will allow notifications to the entire country or specific areas within the county.

The test area on Wednesday will be limited to the siren test area and only to phones who are enabled to receive test alerts.

For more information from the Maricopa County Department of Emergency Management, click here.