Watch
NewsWest Valley News

Actions

Maricopa County warns of siren test near generating station in Tonopah

items.[0].videoTitle
Maricopa County officials are warning residents near the Palo Verde Generating Station in Tonopah of a scheduled siren test Wednesday.
maricopa county.jpg
Posted at 3:56 PM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 19:22:54-05

TONOPAH, AZ — Maricopa County officials are warning residents near the Palo Verde Generating Station in Tonopah of a scheduled siren test Wednesday.

Officials will be testing the outdoor warning sirens located within a 10-mile radius of the power plant, along with testing its wireless emergency alerts (WEA).

The test will have the sirens activate at 12 p.m. and again at 12:30 p.m. for about three minutes each time.

Additionally, the WEA will also be tested once at 12:15 p.m. and will have an expected message that will say:

"THIS IS A TEST OF MARICOPA COUNTY WIRELESS EMERGENCY ALERT SYSTEM. NO ACTION IS REQUIRED".

People will be stationed at each of the 70 sirens and will be reporting siren activations and wireless alert notifications to emergency managers after the test, county officials said.

The WEA system will allow notifications to the entire country or specific areas within the county.

The test area on Wednesday will be limited to the siren test area and only to phones who are enabled to receive test alerts.

For more information from the Maricopa County Department of Emergency Management, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Learn how to watch ABC15 Arizona with NextGen TV

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV