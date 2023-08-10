Watch Now
Man's body pulled from retention pond in West Valley

It's not clear how the man died or how long his body was in the pond
Posted at 7:56 AM, Aug 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-10 11:30:27-04

BUCKEYE, AZ — A man's body was pulled from a retention pond near Buckeye early Thursday morning.

Arizona Fire and Medical Authority officials say they were called to the pond near Palo Verde and Lower River roads around 7:30 a.m.

When first responders arrived, they found the man's body floating in the water.

AFMA did not release any other information.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is leading the death investigation. It's unclear if the death is believed to be suspicious or not.

MCSO has not yet released any information on this incident.

