Man dies during mental health crisis investigation by Tolleson police

TOLLESON, AZ — Tolleson police are investigating after a man died during a police and fire department response Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the area of 96th Avenue and Van Buren Street around 11:40 a.m. for a disturbance. At the scene, officers located a 51-year-old man who was suspected of being in a mental health crisis.

Police say the man was showing signs of being a danger to himself and others.

Fire officials helped evaluate the man during the investigation, and police say the man began to lose consciousness. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating the incident and say they are looking into ABC15's inquiries about what led to the man's death.

The man has not been publicly identified as of Monday morning.