PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a man has died after a shooting at a West Valley bus stop late Thursday night.

The incident occurred just before midnight near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road.

Police say they responded to the scene to find a man had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Officials have not said whether any suspects have been identified or are in custody.

The victim has not yet been identified.

More information is expected to be released Friday.