PHOENIX — Police say a man is in custody after a deadly shooting in Phoenix Friday afternoon.

Hector Antillon Acosta, 41, was found with gunshot wounds near 91st and Campbell avenues around 4 p.m. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Phoenix police say investigators developed probable cause to arrest 39-year-old Robert Segobia in connection to the shooting.

Further information about the deadly shooting was not immediately available.