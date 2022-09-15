Woman shot during apparent home invasion in Litchfield Park

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent home invasion that led to a shooting early Thursday morning in the West Valley.

The incident occurred before 4 a.m. at a home near Camelback and El Mirage roads in Litchfield Park.

A woman was reportedly injured when three people entered the home and fired shots.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

MCSO says there is no suspect information available at this time.