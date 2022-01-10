Wildlife World Zoo founder Mickey Ollson passes away, park says

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ — The founder of Litchfield Park's Wildlife World Zoo has passed away, a park spokeswoman said Sunday night.

Mickey Ollson was described by the park as a "homegrown business pioneer, philanthropist, leader and educator." Ollson died at the age of 80 after battling cancer.

Spokesperson Kristy Hayden said Ollson was born and lived his entire life in the West Valley, where he founded the wildlife park in 1984. He leaves behind a wife, four children, eight grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.

According to Hayden, Ollson was onsite at the zoo every day for the nearly 40 years it was in operation, helping the facility grow into Arizona's largest collection of exotic animals, housing more than 6,000 over its 100 acres.

The family has asked in lieu of flowers, for anyone interested to donate to one of Ollson’s favorite charities at Save Giraffes Now.

