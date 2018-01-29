Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park welcomes baby animals

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ - More than 6,000 animals call the Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park home and now they have a few more.

A baby wallaby, warthog and sea lion are some of the newest and cutest animals you can now see on your next visit.

Sunny the sea lion was born just five months ago and is growing and swimming fast. He's the first marine mammal to be born in the state of Arizona and will grow up to weigh more than 300 pounds.

You can catch Sunny along with his parents and other sea lions in action twice a day, for their sea lion show at 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. daily.

Over in Safari Park, the warthogs gave birth to a baby named Waylon just three months ago. He's currently serving as a warthog ambassador visiting schools and places around the Valley, helping educate the public. You can also catch him roaming around the zoo.

Last but not least, in the baby nursery, Jaunita the baby wallaby is just nine months old.

To learn more about the Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park and plan a visit, click here.

The Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park.