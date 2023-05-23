Watch Now
NewsWest Valley NewsLitchfield Park News

Actions

MCSO looking for driver in deadly Litchfield Park hit-and-run crash

Motorcyclist was hit along Dysart Road
MCSO-OIS
ABC15
MCSO-OIS
Posted at 11:54 AM, May 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-23 14:54:41-04

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ — Officials are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck a downed motorcyclist in the West Valley last week.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says the collision occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, May 19.

Officials say the motorcyclist, identified as 54-year-old Brian Disney, is believed to have struck a road construction sign, causing him to lose control and be thrown from the motorcycle.

Another vehicle reportedly hit the motorcyclist as he was lying in the northbound lanes of Dysart Road near Rose Lane, south of Glendale Avenue. MCSO says the vehicle left the scene without stopping or calling 911.

MCSO describes the hit-and-run vehicle as a newer, dark-colored pickup truck.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call MCSO at 602-876-8477, referencing Report IR23-013061.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find where to watch the Scripps National Spelling Bee May 31 and June 1 on ION!