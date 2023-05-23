MCSO looking for driver in deadly Litchfield Park hit-and-run crash

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ — Officials are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck a downed motorcyclist in the West Valley last week.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says the collision occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, May 19.

Officials say the motorcyclist, identified as 54-year-old Brian Disney, is believed to have struck a road construction sign, causing him to lose control and be thrown from the motorcycle.

Another vehicle reportedly hit the motorcyclist as he was lying in the northbound lanes of Dysart Road near Rose Lane, south of Glendale Avenue. MCSO says the vehicle left the scene without stopping or calling 911.

MCSO describes the hit-and-run vehicle as a newer, dark-colored pickup truck.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call MCSO at 602-876-8477, referencing Report IR23-013061.