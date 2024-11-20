Watch Now
MCSO: 12-year-old boy reported missing, last seen at West Valley middle school

He was last seen at L. Thomas Heck Middle School near El Mirage and Bethany Home roads in Litchfield Park
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ — Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 12-year-old boy who did not return home from school on Tuesday.

Leon Curley was reportedly last seen around 10:45 a.m. when he was dropped off at the L. Thomas Heck Middle School near El Mirage and Bethany Home roads in Litchfield Park.

He was supposed to arrive back home around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday on his school bus, but he did not arrive, MCSO says.

Curley was last seen wearing a blue jacket, red shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

He is about 5 feet tall, 80 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes, and takes daily medications.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call MCSO at 602-876-1011.

