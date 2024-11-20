MCSO: 12-year-old boy reported missing, last seen at West Valley middle school

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ — Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 12-year-old boy who did not return home from school on Tuesday.

Leon Curley was reportedly last seen around 10:45 a.m. when he was dropped off at the L. Thomas Heck Middle School near El Mirage and Bethany Home roads in Litchfield Park.

He was supposed to arrive back home around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday on his school bus, but he did not arrive, MCSO says.

Curley was last seen wearing a blue jacket, red shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

He is about 5 feet tall, 80 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes, and takes daily medications.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call MCSO at 602-876-1011.