3-year-old in critical condition after being left alone in vehicle in Litchfield Park

Posted at 10:32 AM, Sep 19, 2023
A 3-year-old child is in critical condition after being left in a vehicle Sunday evening in Litchfield Park.

Just before 7:30 p.m., Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies were called to the area of El Mirage Road and Marshall Avenue for reports of an unresponsive child.

When deputies arrived they learned the child was left alone in a vehicle for an unknown amount of time.

The child was taken to a hospital and is in stable but critical condition, according to MCSO.

No other details have been provided. An investigation remains ongoing.

