Valley students learning importance of water safety

LAVEEN, AZ - For four straight weeks, the third graders from Paseo Pointe Elementary have paid a visit to the Kroc Center for a field trip. but what may seem just like fun and games, could mean the difference between life and death.

"A lot of times parents and kids think they know how to swim, think they know how to be safe. But they don't really," says third grade teacher Brittney Downs.

That's where the center's "Safe in the Water" program comes in. These kids are taught what to do and not to do in case of emergency.

"They practice a lot of the basic water safety things. Like what's happening if someone is in the water, how would they go about providing help for them," Downs said.

One of the techniques they're taught is "Reach, Throw, Don't go". So if someone's drowning, instead of jumping in the water, "Reach something out so that they can pull them out of the water with or throw something that floats. Don't go in the water yourself," explains Phoenix Kroc Center's Associate co-officer Captain Joel Boyd.

They are also taught to ask permission before entering the water, how to float on their back and a skill called the "wall walk" which will help them keep their head above water, while also building their confidence.

So parents, before your kids make a splash this summer, consider signing them up for a course like this one.

"It really provided those foundational skills to really say confidently, my kid is really safe in the water," Downs said.

If you would like more information regarding the program or the Phoenix Kroc Center, visit their website.