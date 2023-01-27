Police looking for help identifying skeletal remains found near Laveen

Gila River Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person who was found dead in an area near Laveen earlier this month.

Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, skeletal remains were found in an irrigation canal along Elliot Road on the Gila River Indian Community.

Police say the remains are believed to be that of a Caucasian or Hispanic boy or man between 15 and 20 years old. He was six feet tall and about 160 pounds. Police say he had brown dreadlocks.

He was wearing red FUBU XL pants, a multi-colored XL HUF-brand shirt, and a red Gildan XL sweater. He also had a chain with a lock around his neck.

A police sketch shows the person may have looked like this:

Gila River Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gila River Police Department at 520-562-4511 or 520-562-3361.

