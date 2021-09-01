Police looking for driver who struck, killed bicyclist in Laveen

LAVEEN, AZ — Police are looking for the driver who struck and killed a bicyclist in Laveen Tuesday night.

When officers arrived at the scene near 71st Avenue and Baseline Road, they found the adult male cyclist in serious condition. Police say the man was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Authorities say the bicyclist was in the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle that was traveling east on Baseline Road.

Investigators are looking for the driver who took off before officers arrived.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the Phoenix Police Department, or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Callers can remain anonymous and earn a cash reward.

