PD: Man shot, killed following argument near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road

LAVEEN, AZ — Police say a man was shot and killed following an argument near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road Saturday.

Just before 6 p.m., officers responded to the area for a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary information indicates the man was involved in an argument before the shooting, police say.

Authorities are conducting an investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.