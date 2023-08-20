One dead, three others injured after two-vehicle crash in Laveen

PHOENIX — One person is dead and three others were injured after a two-vehicle crash in Laveen Saturday night.

When officers arrived at the scene at about 9:30 p.m., they found a total of two vehicles, one of which crashed into a light pole and caused power lines to fall on the roadway.

One man died at the scene. Three other adults were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

SRP is reporting that approximately 7,200 customers are without power in the area due to the crash.

What led up to the crash is not currently known.

This incident is under investigation.