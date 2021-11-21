Man seriously injured after shooting near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road

LAVEEN, AZ — A man is seriously injured following a shooting near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road Saturday night.

At about 7 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the area.

Officers arrived on scene and found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police say.

Authorities are working to determine what led to the shooting.

The scene will be restricted for an unknown amount of time.

No other details were provided.

An investigation is underway.