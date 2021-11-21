Watch
Man seriously injured after shooting near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road

EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 9:00 PM, Nov 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-20 23:00:02-05

LAVEEN, AZ — A man is seriously injured following a shooting near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road Saturday night.

At about 7 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the area.

Officers arrived on scene and found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police say.

Authorities are working to determine what led to the shooting.

The scene will be restricted for an unknown amount of time.

No other details were provided.

An investigation is underway.

