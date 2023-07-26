Locally-owned restaurants impacted by heat wave

LAVEEN — The record-breaking heat has now impacted many locally-owned restaurants. Some say they are seeing bigger dips than usual when it comes to their number of summer customers.

Peach Pit Bistro at Amadio Ranch has a mouth-watering menu - from chicken salad sandwiches to all types of pies. Lately, though they have a lot fewer mouths to feed.

"Everybody's just hunkered down inside, not going out and really not spending money," said Eric Amadio, owner of Amadio Ranch Heritage Farm.

The small-scale, family-operated farm in Laveen has been around for ten years. Owner Amadio tells ABC15 this summer has been dramatically worse than years past.

"We're down about 60% on the revenue that we'd see otherwise and that's really tough, for like the restaurant part of the farm, because the costs are really high. There's actually not a lot of profit in the food so when you see a dip like that, then you're into losses," said Amadio.

This month alone, they are down nearly $4,000, which is why they are making some changes.

The owners of Amadio Ranch say they've listened to their customers and have decided to remain open later at night, that way it's not as hot for those who want to come out and visit their farm. They also have portions covered with shade, misters and fans.

"We were open to 8 [p.m] o'clock, we're now open to 10 [p.m.] o'clock on the weekends. That's helped a lot," said Amadio.

Customers appreciate the many options.

"That's another reason why this place is great because you just park, walk up... Venmo or whatever right here and you're gone," said Keith Francis, a customer.

Other locally-owned restaurants have also been impacted by the heat.

"Enchiladas, everybody's favorite," said owner Juan Quezada, owner of Dos Gordos Grill.

Dos Gordos Mexican restaurant, off Baseline Road in Laveen, said certain hours of the day have been harder than others.

"From 8:00 to 10:00 in the morning and from 2:00 [p.m.] to 5:00 [p.m] is super, super slow. So, we're trying to push the happy hour in the afternoon," said Quezada.

They say they are also spending money on marketing, hoping to reach more people as they look forward to cooler months.

"We're not making much money this time of the year. So hopefully, after summer, we can make the money," said Quezada.