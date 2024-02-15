Laveen residents concerned over future development

PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix is hoping to meet future demands of the growing Laveen population. They are considering a development proposal that would bring an auto mall, resort and a hospital to the area. However, some residents have concerns about how it might impact the rural character.

John Bzdel told ABC15 that he's not opposed to development. He wants it to be responsible and compatible with what Laveen is known for.

"They're proposing 50-foot-tall, 56-foot-tall parking garages for the commercial automotive dealerships. It will physically block my view of the freeway just to give you an idea how big of an impact it is. I'm a mile away," said Bzdel.

The Gila Foothills PUD proposal to the City of Phoenix encompasses around 280 acres around 51st Avenue and Estrella Drive. It aims to change the existing commercial and residential entitlements to promote a mixed-use development.

"The last four years that's all we've seen coming through... apartments, apartments, apartments. It's not that we don't want any, but it's taking away our commercial land because we need other things. So, we don't have to run to Avondale, or Tempe, or downtown," said Stephanie Hurd, vice chair of the Laveen Village Planning Committee.

The Laveen Village Planning Committee falls under the planning department of the City of Phoenix. Hurd says the PUD proposal has the potential to keep up with the growing population of Laveen.

"To be sustainable. We don't have a Target; we don't have a Costco - those are some of the top things people ask for. We don't have a lot of sit-down restaurants," said Hurd.

The current proposal mentions a resort, a hospital and an auto mall. Some residents still feel it may take away from their community.

"How do you transition where they're proposing 40 dwelling units per acre against homes that are on acres? You can't. You have to have some kind of buffer," said Bzdel.

Hurd said they voted on a continuance at the Laveen Village Planning Committee meeting on Monday. That allows them more time to work with all groups involved and make compromises. Laveen resident Maria Reagin hopes they can find a balance.

"There's not been an environmental impact study or a noise assessment study," said Reagin.

Hurd told ABC15 that a vote on the PUD proposal will take place next month, but it's not done there. It will then go to the planning commission and city council so, there is more time for people to share their feedback.