LAVEEN, AZ — Firefighters have put out a large fire that started burning Wednesday morning at a scrap yard in Laveen.

Just after 4 a.m., crews were called to the area of 43rd Avenue and Broadway Road in Laveen for reports of a fire.

By about 4:30 a.m. the fire was upgraded to a 2nd Alarm fire as the flames continued to grow. Throughout the battle up to 70 firefighters were deployed to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.