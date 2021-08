PHOENIX — A teenager was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a car in front of a school in Phoenix Tuesday morning.

Officials were called to the area of Betty H. Fairfax High School near 59th Avenue and Baseline Road around 8 a.m.

Phoenix Fire officials say a 14-year-old student was struck and suffered critical injuries. Police say the teen was not in a crosswalk at the time he was hit.

The driver reportedly stayed at the scene.

No further information was immediately available.