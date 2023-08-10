Watch Now
Cesar Chavez HS placed on lockdown Thursday after report of gun on campus

Posted at 12:32 PM, Aug 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-10 15:34:37-04

LAVEEN, AZ — Cesar Chavez High School was placed on lockdown Thursday after reports of a student with a gun on campus.

At about 11:30 a.m., the school was placed on lockdown as a precaution while officials searched for a student of interest, according to information from the Phoenix Union High School District.

During the search, officials found and secured a BB gun.

Phoenix police responded to the school and the lockdown was lifted at 11:37 a.m., PXU said.

ABC15 has reached out to Phoenix PD for more information.

