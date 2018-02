LAVEEN, AZ - Winner winner winner!

A Buckeye resident recently won over $100,000 at a Valley casino.

Gila River Hotels and Casinos said Esmeralda Montes won $115,821 on a Wheel of Fortune Double Diamond Slot Machine at Vee Quiva Hotel and Casino on Sunday night.

The casino says this was Montes’ first time at the casino. Her mother invited her because she had a good feeling after previously winning at Vee Quiva.

Vee Quiva is located in Laveen, south of 51st Avenue and Estrella Drive.