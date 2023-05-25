I-10 eastbound closed in Tonopah due to a crash

A crash has closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Tonopah at milepost 103.
Aerial video shows two semi-trucks at the scene, one of which is on its side.
There is currently no estimated time for the freeway to reopen.
*CLOSURE*— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 25, 2023
I-10 westbound is closed in Tonopah.
The closure is due to a crash at milepost 103.
Expect delays and seek an alternate route.
There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. pic.twitter.com/IquDSnIObG
Editor's note: ADOT originally tweeted that the westbound lanes were closed, but has since issued a correction stating that the eastbound lanes are closed and the westbound lanes are unaffected.
The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.