I-10 eastbound closed in Tonopah due to a crash

I-10 tonopah semi crash
Posted at 7:12 PM, May 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-24 22:13:16-04

A crash has closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Tonopah at milepost 103.

Aerial video shows two semi-trucks at the scene, one of which is on its side.

There is currently no estimated time for the freeway to reopen.

Editor's note: ADOT originally tweeted that the westbound lanes were closed, but has since issued a correction stating that the eastbound lanes are closed and the westbound lanes are unaffected.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

