Homes, livestock evacuated during first-alarm brush fire in Tonopah

TONOPAH, AZ — Three homes, including livestock, were evacuated during a first-alarm brush fire Wednesday evening.

Officials say the fire shut down Baseline Road near 319th Avenue as the fire moved across the roadway.

No injuries or structural impacts have been reported as a result of the fire.

The fire, named "The Southern Fire" by state officials, has been contained.

Firefighters continue to tend to hot spots.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Arizona's Department of Forestry and Fire Management estimates the fire was 65 acres.

#AZForestry responding to #SouthernFire near 321st Ave & Baseline, approx 16 mi. SE Tonopah. Fire is estimated 65 acres w/moderate rate of spread. Crews working to secure nearby property & keep it out of Hassayampa River bottom. Map approx location. #AZFire pic.twitter.com/boH4cFmcRf — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) April 20, 2023

Monday, April 17 marked the anniversary of the start of the Tunnel Fire, which burned over 20,000 acres north of Flagstaff. According to InciWeb, the Tunnel Fire was not considered fully contained until June 1, 2022.