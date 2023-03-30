'Hidden Lake' owner finds her 120-acre event venue in Buckeye underwater

BUCKEYE — Clean-up is underway at the "Hidden Lake" event venue after water released from a nearby dam caused thousands of dollars in damage.

Workers at the venue, located right off the Gila River, now race against the clock as weekend events quickly approach.

"Our water, on a regular basis, does move up and down. So, we get a fluctuation of 3 to 4 feet sometimes," said owner Jennifer Mladick.

The extra water, Mladick says, is manageable. But the water released Friday was too much to handle.

"This was nothing manageable at all. The speed at which the water came in on Friday morning was insane," said Mladick.

A recent release of an SRP dam sent the water levels rising, causing flooding. Water spread across the 120-acre property is a first.

When the water arrived, Mladick said she had to move a wedding planned for that day. She also says she was also forced to move another wedding scheduled for Saturday and cancel a concert set for Sunday.

Between event cancellations and damage to equipment, furniture, fire pits, and heaters, Mladick says could cost more than $100,000.

"It's been a rough road, but we like to call ourselves the hidden gem of the West, or West Valley's hidden gem," said Mladick.

The community is now coming together to do its part for the beloved venue.

"I just thought, to myself, I have to go out there," said volunteer Tiffany Fitzpatrick, who decided to help clean the property after seeing a post about it on social media

This weekend, with a prom for Shadow Ridge High School and a wedding scheduled, Mladick is forecasting happiness.

"Well, sun and lots of sun! I think we are going to have this place back together believe it or not. It's a miracle in its own right. We are going to have the prom the way they planned to have it. We are going to have the wedding they planned to have it,” added Mladick.

Matthew Richardson, the groom in Sunday's wedding, is also optimistic.

"Being here and seeing it, I mean, it looks like it is completely transformed,” said Richardson.

He's spent the last two days helping to clean up the place he'll marry his soon-to-be wife.

"We wanted to serve. We got this small family-owned business. They probably have way more than enough of a financial burden now,” added Richardson.

Mladick has insurance but says it won't pay for the water damage. She’s set up an online fundraiser to help raise money for restoration efforts.