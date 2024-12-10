West Valley police agencies experience 911 technical difficulties Tuesday

GOODYEAR, AZ — At least one West Valley police department is experiencing technical difficulties with their 911 system Tuesday afternoon.

Goodyear police say incoming calls to 911 are "being improperly routed to the wrong jurisdictions causing additional time where the receiving call center must re-route the calls to the correct agency."

If you are in Goodyear and cannot get through to 911, the department says to call its dispatch center at 623-932-1220.

911 emergency system is experiencing technical difficulties across the West Valley. Incoming calls to 911 are being improperly routed to the wrong jurisdictions causing addition time where the receiving call center must re-route the calls to the correct agency. pic.twitter.com/Kv9lFh8a5R — Goodyear Police Dept (@Goodyearpolice) December 10, 2024

ABC15 reached out to various West Valley agencies to see if they are experiencing similar issues.

Glendale, Surprise, and Buckeye all say their departments experienced a technical problem that impacted calls but it is no longer impacting their city.

It is unclear what caused the issue.