West Valley boom benefits barber business

GOODYEAR, AZ — It's the middle of the day on Tuesday at Instacutz in Goodyear, Arizona. Nearly every chair is full.

Saul Enriquez opened the shop with his friend Ricardo Medina in 2018. Both dreamed of owning and running their own place.

“We told each other like, ‘hey, let's get it,'" Enriquez said.

The location off Pebble Creek Parkway and McDowell Road is one of the reasons for its success. As the West Valley has grown, so has the business.

"There were a lot of dirt fields. So, we were like, 'hey, it's going to start booming over here,'" Enriquez added.

In fact, the shop underwent recent renovations to get ready for all of its new customers.

"These folks are really terrific no matter what, what seat you're in, they do a terrific job, especially on senior citizens," customer Frank Frankowski. Tuesday is "senior discount day" — something that is very popular every week.

That care and respect carries over to everyone who walks in the doors. Coming from the Sunnyslope neighborhood in Phoenix, Enriquez credits his craft with keeping him out of trouble.

"I was able to, you know, put my mind into something," he said. "And just start going for the right direction."

And the only direction for this business to go is up.

In early March, the Goodyear City Council gave the OK on a development agreement to reimburse developers $30 million for infrastructure as it continues to grow.

As for how new customers will hear about Instacutz, Enriquez is literally clipping and cutting his own marketing campaign.

"The haircuts go a long way, you know...it's a walking billboard,” he concluded.

They plan to open a second location in Goodyear and expect doors to open in October 2023.

For more information, visit the Instacutz website.