VIDEO: Experience a typical day in the life of a Valley firefighter

GOODYEAR, AZ - Firefighters are heroes because they run into burning buildings and save lives. For one day in the west Valley, a group of citizens got to experience what it's like to walk in the boots of those heroes.

The Goodyear firefighter's union hosted a citizens fire academy, inviting business leaders, city council members and ABC15's own Jason Volentine to participate. Their goal is to help the community understand the daily rigors that firefighters experience.

"This is a labor-intensive job we have," said Capt. Stephen Gilman, president of the United Goodyear Firefighters. "It is a physically demanding job. It requires a lot of strength and a lot of cardio endurance, and basically a lot of mental toughness."

Watch the video to see the firefighters put Volentine and the other "cadets" through the paces.