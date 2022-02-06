Valley volleyball player dies in severe weather crash, two others injured

KIMBLE COUNTY, TX — A member of a Valley volleyball team has died and two others were seriously injured in a crash while traveling to Texas for a volleyball tournament.

ABC15 spoke to a team member who says the Venom Volleyball Club from Goodyear was going to Austin to compete in the Lone Star National Qualifier.

The team left February 3rd, but crashed in Kimble County, Texas, about 130 miles west of Austin, as a winter storm moved through.

One player was killed in the crash, and the two other athletes who were injured remain in critical condition. Two parents suffered minor injuries and have since been discharged from the hospital, the team said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and Kimble County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to requests for more information about the crash.

Members shared a GoFundMe page to help coaches and players return to the Valley.