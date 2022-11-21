Valley educators receive free turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving

Arizona businesses came together on Saturday to show their support for educators in the West Valley.

Turkeys for Teachers is an annual event where educators in the Litchfield Elementary School District sign up to receive a free turkey.

On Saturday, nearly 1,000 teachers and staff received a turkey during the special event held in Goodyear.

"It feels so good because a lot of times we go a long time without being appreciated," said Heather Neu, a first grade teacher. "We give our hearts to the kids every day so it's really cool."

Organizers told ABC15 they saw a higher demand than in previous years. However, they were able to keep up thanks to donations.

"We basically raised just over $30,000 to give back to educators in the West Valley," said Kevin Grampp, vice president of community engagement with Bay Equity Home Loans.

Grampp attributed the increase in need to inflation.

"I think a lot of people are struggling right now — that's what we're here for — to help," he said.

Hundreds of volunteers helped hand out the turkeys and sides including Avondale Fire Department, Goodyear Police Department and the Marines.

Chick-Fil-A and Bikini Beans Coffee also helped by donating food and drinks.

"This is awesome," said Candace Knapp, a resource teacher that helps kindergarten through fifth graders.

"This is my third year doing it. It just means there's people out there to support our educators and help us with our kids and everybody," she added.