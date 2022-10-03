Watch Now
Two in critical condition after crash in Goodyear

Two people have been taken to the hospital in critical condition after a crash Sunday night near Estrella Parkway and Roosevelt Street.
Posted at 9:37 PM, Oct 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 01:13:48-04

Police say the crash involved a motorcycle and a passenger car.

Both drivers are believed to be adults.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

Southbound Estrella Parkway is closed from the I-10 to Fillmore and eastbound Roosevelt is closed west of Estrella Parkway. There is no estimated time for reopening.

