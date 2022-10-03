Two in critical condition after crash in Goodyear

GOODYEAR — Two people have been taken to the hospital in critical condition after a crash Sunday night near Estrella Parkway and Roosevelt Street.
Police say the crash involved a motorcycle and a passenger car.
Both drivers are believed to be adults.
The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.
Southbound Estrella Parkway is closed from the I-10 to Fillmore and eastbound Roosevelt is closed west of Estrella Parkway. There is no estimated time for reopening.
Goodyear Police Traffic Alert! Due to a serious injury collision, southbound Estrella is closed from I10 south to Fillmore AND eastbound Roosevelt is closed west of Estrella Pkwy. Please use alternate routes. This closure will likely be in place for several hours. pic.twitter.com/YYwp7Sxhmn— Goodyear Police Dept (@Goodyearpolice) October 3, 2022