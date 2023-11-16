Watch Now
Police involved in shooting near Dysart and McDowell roads in West Valley

A shooting involving police is under investigation in the West Valley.
Posted at 6:10 PM, Nov 15, 2023
AVONDALE, AZ — A shooting involving police is under investigation in the West Valley.

Goodyear Police Department officials tell ABC15 they are investigating a shooting involving its officers in Avondale near Dysart and McDowell roads.

It's unknown if any officers or other people were injured.

Stick with ABC15 as we work to get more information on this developing story.

