Watch
NewsWest Valley NewsGoodyear News

Actions

Police investigating after man found dead in Goodyear home

items.[0].image.alt
ABC15
KNXV Police lights 2
Posted at 10:58 AM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 14:17:12-04

Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead Tuesday inside a home in Goodyear.

The man, who is believed to be in his 40s, was found dead in his bed after someone went to the home to check on him, according to Lisa Berry, public information officer for the Goodyear Police Department.

Berry said it is unknown how the man died and that a death investigation is underway. She also said that the man's death is being investigated as a possible homicide.

The man's name has not been released.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV