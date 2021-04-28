Police investigating after man found dead in Goodyear home

Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead Tuesday inside a home in Goodyear.

The man, who is believed to be in his 40s, was found dead in his bed after someone went to the home to check on him, according to Lisa Berry, public information officer for the Goodyear Police Department.

Berry said it is unknown how the man died and that a death investigation is underway. She also said that the man's death is being investigated as a possible homicide.

The man's name has not been released.