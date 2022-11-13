Man dead after being shot by Goodyear police officer

GOODYEAR, AZ — A man has died after a shooting involving Goodyear police officers Saturday.
At about 5:30 p.m., officers were called to a home at Golf Club Drive and Desert Sage, near Estrella Parkway and Westar Drive, for reports of a man stabbing himself with a knife.
When officers arrived they located the man in a backyard. An officer made contact with that man and as a result fired their duty weapon, according to Goodyear PD.
The man was taken to a hospital where he died.
No officers were injured.
An investigation is ongoing by the Surprise Police Department.
No other details have been provided.