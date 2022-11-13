Watch Now
Man dead after being shot by Goodyear police officer

Goodyear Police shoot and kill man reportedly stabbing himself
Posted at 8:56 PM, Nov 12, 2022
GOODYEAR, AZ — A man has died after a shooting involving Goodyear police officers Saturday.

At about 5:30 p.m., officers were called to a home at Golf Club Drive and Desert Sage, near Estrella Parkway and Westar Drive, for reports of a man stabbing himself with a knife.

When officers arrived they located the man in a backyard. An officer made contact with that man and as a result fired their duty weapon, according to Goodyear PD.

The man was taken to a hospital where he died.

No officers were injured.

An investigation is ongoing by the Surprise Police Department.

No other details have been provided.

