PD: Man dies following shooting at Goodyear apartment complex

GOODYEAR, AZ — Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in Goodyear early Saturday.

The Goodyear Police Department said around 6 a.m., officers responded to a report of a man who was shot at a home near McDowell Road and Pebble Creek Parkway.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the victim. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Authorities said two people of interest were inside the apartment where the shooting happened and remained at the scene.

Police said the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

Police also believe there is no outstanding suspect and the community is not in any danger at this time.

It is unknown what the connection is between the two people of interest and victim.

The incident remains under investigation.