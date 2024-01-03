One dead, another in custody after crashes involving stolen cars in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ — A 47-year-old Glendale man was arrested Tuesday night after a crash that left a woman dead in Goodyear.

The incident started just before 9 p.m. when officers received reports of a shoplifting incident near Pebble Creek Parkway and McDowell Road. Police learned the suspect vehicle had been reported as stolen.

The vehicle was seen traveling eastbound on Indian School Road where it ran a red light and was speeding. Police then witnessed a crash at the Litchfield Road intersection that occurred when the suspect ran a red light and collided with another car.

The impact of the crash caused the suspect vehicle to roll multiple times and a woman in the vehicle, who police say was a suspect, was ejected. She died from her injuries at a hospital.

Police say the driver of the vehicle fled from the car and stole another vehicle from a nearby parking lot, which was also then involved in a crash.

At that time, officers took the suspect into custody and he is facing charges.

Police have not identified the second suspect who was killed in the crash.

No further information was released on the incident and it doesn't appear any other injuries were reported.