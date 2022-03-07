National restaurant opening new location in the Phoenix metro

GOODYEAR — Another national restaurant is on its way to the southwest part of the Valley.

BJ's Restaurants Inc. recently announced plans for a new location on the northeast corner of 150th Drive and McDowell Road next to the Harkins Theatres in Goodyear.

The new location will add to a collection of national restaurant chains, such as PF Chang's, Texas Roadhouse and Olive Garden, that are situated close to the planned Goodyear Civic Square.

BJ's purchased three acres for its new location from Macerich in December for $1.95 million, according to real estate database Vizzda.

The area, which was once slated for a regional mall, is now envisioned as a business, dining and entertainment spot for the city. It will be comprised of a civic center, library, new class A office space and other mixed-use developments.

