MCSO: Man, woman attempt to break into Goodyear home & steal Good Samaritan's car

GOODYEAR, AZ - A man and woman are accused of stealing a Good Samaritan's car before crashing it in Buckeye.

Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office received reports of an attempted burglary in the area of 187th Avenue and Interstate 10.

The victim told officials that the man and woman were last seen running in the desert towards I-10 and Perryville Road.

A driver spotted the pair near the Perryville Road exit ramp on I-10, officials said. The Good Samaritan got out to see if they were OK and the suspects allegedly stole the car.

Deputies and officers from several law enforcement agencies found the stolen car crashed into an Arizona State sign near I-10 and Watson Road. The suspects had abandoned the car but were located a shortly after in the desert just northwest of the crash scene.

Both suspects were taken into custody. They suffered minor injuries during the car crash and were treated at the scene.

Authorities say they’re facing multiple charges in connection with the incident.

No other injuries were reported during the incident.