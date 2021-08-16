Man shot, killed in front of Goodyear business, suspect facing multiple charges

GOODYEAR, AZ — A suspect is facing multiple charges after he reportedly shot and killed a man in front of a Goodyear business last week.

On Monday, August 9, Goodyear police received a report of a Black man with a gun at a business near Loop 303 and Indian School Road.

Court documents said multiple callers told authorities they heard shots fired and one person had been reportedly shot.

The man, who suffered gunshot wounds to his head and arm, was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The victim was later identified as 29-year-old Leroy Gibbs.

Surveillance video showed Gibbs arriving in his vehicle at the business and the suspect vehicle following behind.

Police said two Black men, one later identified as 21-year-old Tylen Ricalls, exited the suspect vehicle and began to follow the victim around the parking lot.

At one point, the suspects appeared to be returning to their car when the victim reportedly walks towards them and suspects began to speak to Gibbs again.

Ricalls later began to follow Gibbs who started to run away towards the front doors of the business.

Police say Ricalls then fired a gun towards the victim who is seen falling to the ground.

Both suspects ran back to their vehicle and then drove up towards Gibbs. Ricalls reportedly shot Gibbs several times from the back seat of the vehicle, according to police.

Court documents say several vehicles were struck with gunfire that included two occupied vehicles in the parking lot.

Surveillance video showed the suspect vehicle as a dark gray Chevrolet sedan with a Nevada license plate which was later identified as belonging to Ricalls' current fiancee.

A witness told authorities he was with Gibbs that day and drove with him to confront Ricalls at his home for allegedly assaulting Ricalls' fiancee.

Gibbs had reportedly received photos of injuries the woman had received from Ricalls.

Ricalls came out of his apartment with a knife and Gibbs and the witness soon left the area. Police say the suspect vehicle was reportedly seen at Ricalls' home.

An investigation led officers to arrest Ricalls who was later taken in for questioning.

Following Ricalls' arrest, a search warrant was conducted at the apartment where Ricalls and his fiancee lived in.

The fiancee confirmed to authorities information about the initial incident between Ricalls and Gibbs.

She told authorities Ricalls had left in her vehicle after the incident and was gone for an hour or two.

Ricalls was later interviewed by police who admitted that he followed Gibbs to his job to confront him about their dispute at his home.

He told authorities that Gibbs had made statements "that he had a firearm in his vehicle" and was going to "smoke" him when he was confronted at his job.

He also claimed Gibbs was going back to his vehicle.

Police said Gibbs was three parking rows away from his vehicle and was running in the opposite direction when the shooting happened.

Ricalls claimed his friend gave him a firearm and he pointed it at Gibbs to try to scare him off when the gun went off several times.

When asked about the vehicle stopping and shooting Gibbs as he laid on the ground, Ricalls said his friend who was driving the vehicle had taken the gun from him and shot Gibbs.

Surveillance video showed Ricalls firing all rounds during the shooting, police said.

Ricalls is facing multiple charges that include first-degree murder, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, and drive-by shooting.