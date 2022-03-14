Man arrested for stealing ambulance, red-light crash in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ — A man is facing charges after allegedly stealing an ambulance, running a red light, and causing a crash in Goodyear.

Officials say on Sunday afternoon, 46-year-old Christopher Sauls stole an ambulance belonging to the Buckeye Valley Fire District.

The ambulance was at Abrazo Medical Group Goodyear when it was stolen.

Police say Sauls ran a red light near Bullard Avenue and McDowell Road and crashed into a car at the intersection.

An adult driver in the vehicle was not injured.

The ambulance was recovered in a dirt field near Interstate 10 and Verado Way and Sauls was taken into custody.

He is facing multiple charges, including leaving the scene of a crash and vehicle theft.