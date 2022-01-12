Lottery ticket worth more than $2 million sold in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ — WINNER! WINNER!

Somebody in Goodyear is holding a lottery ticket worth more than $2 million.

Arizona lottery officials say a winning Triple Twist ticket was sold in the drawing for Saturday, January 8th.

The jackpot in that drawing is worth a total of $2,149,869. It was sold at a Quiktrip, 575 N. Estrella Pkwy, in Goodyear.

The person who bought the ticket matched all six numbers, which are: 7, 17, 28, 32, 34, 39.

It was a lucky weekend for a player who hit the 2nd highest Triple Twist™ jackpot EVER! Help us find the player in #Goodyear who is holding on to a $2,149,869 prize! RT to spread the word, and don't forget to check your tickets! https://t.co/sDUEDMlbBk — Arizona Lottery (@AZLottery) January 11, 2022

This Saturday's win is the second-largest Arizona Lottery winning Triple Twist jackpot. The 1st highest Triple Twist jackpot was $3,770,000, which hit on April 18, 2020.

No one has claimed the ticket yet.

Reach out to the Arizona Lottery if you want to claim your prize.