Lottery ticket worth more than $2 million sold in Goodyear

Courtesy Arizona Lottery
<p>Arizona Lottery logo.</p>
Arizona Lottery
Posted at 1:19 PM, Jan 12, 2022
GOODYEAR, AZ — WINNER! WINNER!

Somebody in Goodyear is holding a lottery ticket worth more than $2 million.

Arizona lottery officials say a winning Triple Twist ticket was sold in the drawing for Saturday, January 8th.

The jackpot in that drawing is worth a total of $2,149,869. It was sold at a Quiktrip, 575 N. Estrella Pkwy, in Goodyear.

The person who bought the ticket matched all six numbers, which are: 7, 17, 28, 32, 34, 39.

This Saturday's win is the second-largest Arizona Lottery winning Triple Twist jackpot. The 1st highest Triple Twist jackpot was $3,770,000, which hit on April 18, 2020.

No one has claimed the ticket yet.

Reach out to the Arizona Lottery if you want to claim your prize.

